Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Six people were detained at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, according to a police spokesperson

By Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. — AFP file
Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 1:06 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 1:07 PM

Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.


Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.


