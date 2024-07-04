Cineworld to exit some UK sites as part of restructuring, Sky News reports

A view of The Empire, Cineworld Leicester Square IMAX, in London, Britain, February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Cinema chain operator Cineworld Group wants to close roughly a quarter of its 100 sites in the UK and negotiate rent reductions at another 50 as part of a radical restructuring, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The restructuring comes after Cineworld's massive debt forced the group to file for administration in Britain last year and suspend trading on the London Stock Exchange.