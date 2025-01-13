Chinese artist cashes in on Buddha-like Trump statues

This photo taken on December 9, 2024, shows a sculpture of US president-elect Donald Trump in a pose evoking the Buddha at artist Hong Jinshi's workshop in Xiamen, in southeastern China's Fujian province. — AFP

Donald Trump is not typically known for his calm or reserve, but in a craftsman's workshop in rural China the US president-elect sits in divine contemplation.

Cross-legged with his eyes half-closed in a pose evoking the Buddha, this porcelain version of America's divisive leader-in-waiting is the work of designer and sculptor Hong Jinshi.

The Zen-like figures — which Hong sells for between 999 and 20,000 yuan (about $140 to $2,700) depending on their size — first went viral in 2021 on the e-commerce platform Taobao, attracting national headlines.

And ahead of the real estate magnate's inauguration for a second term, they have become hot property again.

"In the days after he won the election there was a lot of interest," said Hong, who originally designed the statues as a joke.

"Politicians are normally so boring, while (Trump) is this massive online figure who often says fantastical things," he told AFP.

Hong, 47, estimates that he has shifted hundreds of the ceramic creations in the last few years.

They raise a smile among customers because Trump's "personality and the shape of the statue are two opposite extremes", he said.

Each figure comes in packaging emblazoned with a Chinese phrase that translates to "Make your company great again", a play on Trump's well-worn slogan for restoring American supremacy.

Copycat versions have even appeared on shopping platforms in the United States — including Amazon and Chinese-owned Temu — for up to $45.

"It's a good laugh to poke some fun at authority figures and famous people," said Hong, sitting barefoot on the floor of his minimalist studio.

Hong's loose white clothing, shaved head, and softly spoken nature bear little resemblance to the eccentric subjects of his sculpting.

He recently began designing a similarly tongue-in-cheek effigy of another American luminary: Trump backer Elon Musk, who seems set to play a major role in his administration.

The statue casts the controversial billionaire in the style of the Marvel superhero Iron Man, clad in a rippling suit of metal armour.

In Hong's version, though, a large rocket protrudes from Musk's groin to symbolise the SpaceX CEO's galactic ambitions.

Despite toeing the line between homage and offence, Hong said he has a lot of admiration for Musk, whose electric-vehicle company Tesla operates a massive factory in Shanghai and enjoys robust sales in China.

"Musk's rockets are awesome — he's brought the price of rockets down a lot," he told AFP.

"He has done, as an individual entrepreneur, what an entire country can't even do."