Calls for Gaza truce grow, Hamas urges Biden plan implementation

A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:35 PM

International pressure mounted on Monday for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Britain, France and Germany issuing a joint plea for an end to fighting between Israel and Hamas with "no further delay".

The call came a day after Palestinian militant group Hamas — whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the war — urged mediators to implement a truce plan presented by US President Joe Biden instead of holding more talks.

"The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a joint statement.

"The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid," it said.

"There can be no further delay."

International mediators have invited Israel and Hamas to resume talks towards a long-sought truce and hostage-release deal, after fighting in Gaza and the killings of Iran-aligned militant leaders sparked fears of a wider conflict.

Israel has accepted the invitation from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a round of talks planned for Thursday.

Hamas said on Sunday it wanted the implementation of a truce plan laid out by Biden on May 31 and later endorsed by the UN Security Council, "rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals".

Hamas "demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the (Israeli) occupation to comply", it said.

Unveiling the plan, Biden had called it a three-phase "roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages", describing it was an Israeli proposal. Mediation efforts since then have failed to produce an agreement.

Hamas on Tuesday named its Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar to succeed slain political leader and truce negotiator Ismail Haniyeh, killed July 31 in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not claimed responsibility.

Haniyeh's killing, just hours after Israel assassinated the military chief of Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut, spurred intense diplomacy to avert a wider war in the Middle East.

Pressure for a ceasefire grew after civil defence rescuers in the Hamas-run territory said an Israeli air strike on Saturday killed 93 people at a school housing displaced Palestinians.

Gaza officials told AFP on Monday that they had identified 75 bodies of Palestinians killed in the strike.

AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would be one of the largest from a single strike during the 10-month-old war.

Israel said it targeted militants operating out of Gaza City's Al Tabieen school and mosque with "precise munitions", declaring that "at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated".

Israeli news website Walla, citing the Israeli military, reported that 38 militants were killed in the strike. The military did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Hamas in its Sunday statement cited the Israeli "massacre against the displaced at Al Tabieen school" and "our responsibilities towards our people and their interests" as the reasons for its announcement on the ceasefire plan.

The Gaza war began with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.