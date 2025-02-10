Brother says freed Israeli hostage suffered 'hardest blow' learning wife killed

Released hostage Or Levy, who was seized during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, embraces a loved one as he is reunited with his family at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel, in a handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 8, 2025. — Reuters

Freed Israeli hostage Or Levy suffered the "hardest blow" upon his release from Gaza when he learned that his wife was killed by Hamas militants in the 2023 attack in which he was abducted, his brother said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Hamas militants released Levy along with two other hostages, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, as part of an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza.

"The hardest blow awaited Or when he was freed -- his greatest fear was confirmed," Michael Levy told journalists at a hospital where his brother is being treated.

"Einav, his beloved wife, was murdered on that cursed day. For 491 days, he held on to the hope that he would return to her. For 491 days, he didn't know she was no longer alive," Michael Levy added.

Or and Einav Levy had attended the Nova music festival when Hamas militants stormed it during their October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

They had left their son Almog, two years old at the time, with his grandparents.

The usually inseparable couple, who met at school, tried to hide from the attackers along Route 232, the only path away from the festival. According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an Israeli campaign group, Einav was killed in the attack while Or was abducted along with other young men. Until now, it had been unclear whether Or knew of his wife's fate. "He only found out yesterday," said Michael Levy. "Or is alive. He is here. But this happiness is mixed with an immense sadness, a pain that cannot be described."

"After everything he went through, he finally met Mogi, his little son. A three-year-old boy who hadn't seen his father for 16 months!" the brother added.