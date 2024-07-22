British royals release photo of Prince George to mark 11th birthday

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) speaks with Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:42 PM

Britain's Prince George turned eleven on Monday, with Kensington Palace publishing a new photograph of him smiling and looking relaxed, dressed in a white shirt and dark blazer, to mark the occasion.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!", Kensington Palace said on X, alongside the black and white picture of the second in line to the throne, taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales.

George, grandson of King Charles, was last seen in public on July 14 when he accompanied his father, Prince William, to watch England play in the final of the European soccer championship in Berlin. The team lost to Spain.

It has been a difficult year for Britain's royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer, although both have been well enough to attend events over the last few weeks.