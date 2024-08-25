E-Paper

British Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Wednesday

The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza

By AFP

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 9:35 PM

British Airways said on Sunday that it was suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Wednesday, after the largest clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group since the start of the war in Gaza.

"We've been continually monitoring the situation in the Middle East and have taken the operational decision to suspend our flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Wednesday 28 August" a spokesman for the airline said. "Safety is always our top priority, and we're contacting customers to advise them of their travel options."


