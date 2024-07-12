Britain's Princess Anne returns to royal duties after concussion

Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 6:15 PM

Britain's Princess Anne returned to official engagements on Friday, less than three weeks after she needed hospital treatment for concussion sustained from a head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.

Anne, 73, the younger sister of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, spent five nights in hospital after suffering what Buckingham Palace said was a minor head injury on June 23.

It meant she was forced to postpone her planned engagements, including a planned trip to Canada.

However on Friday the princess, often credited with being the hardest-working member of the royal family, returned to duties, attending the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships held in western England.

The horse-loving royal, who was an Olympic equestrian herself, has been a patron of the charity for more than five decades and its president since 1986.