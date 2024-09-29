Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle

Ex-prisoner Cameron Moseley works on refurbishing a bike at XO Bikes in Lewisham, south London, on September 18, 2024. — AFP

Cameron Moseley hopes never to return to jail thanks to a pioneering scheme in London that aims to cut reoffending by training former prisoners to become bicycle mechanics.

The XO Bikes project chimes with the intention of Britain's new Labour government to ease overcrowding in prisons, partly by rehabilitating inmates so they can find employment.

"There's not much work out there for people like me," said 30-year-old Moseley, who has been in and out of jail three times.

He was most recently released in July after serving a two-year-term for actual bodily harm.

His probation officer referred him to XO Bikes, a charity-owned business formed two years ago that takes participants through a six-week course in how to build and fix bicycles.

Afterwards, they can either work as mechanics for XO Bikes, where they can earn around £26,000, ($34,000), or use the industry-standard qualification to apply for a job elsewhere.

"If I didn't have this I'd probably turn to crime again," Moseley told AFP at the XO Bikes repair shop in Lewisham, southeast London.

The initiative was started in March 2022 by Stef Jones, a 58-year-old former advertising executive.

He came up with the idea while volunteering at Brixton prison in south London, where he saw inmates return to jail because often they had been unable to find work after their release.

"If no one else is going to give you a job, I'll give you a job," Jones said he remembered thinking at the time.

The scheme sees vetted participants fix up bikes that have been donated by various groups, including London's Metropolitan Police, railway companies, corporations and members of the public.

Every donated bike is stripped and cleaned and then every part, from the brakes and the gears to the tyres and the frame, is tested, rebuilt, then tested again.

Mechanic trainer and workshop manager Nigel Brook (right) teaches ex-prisoner Cameron Moseley how to work on refurbishing a bike at XO Bikes in Lewisham, south London, on September 18, 2024. — AFP

The refurbished bikes are returned to their original finish or branded an XO Bike and stamped with a number unique to the ex-prisoner who repaired it.

The bikes are sold on XO's website and in its two stores, with the profits then reinvested into the scheme.

"You've got a bike with a past and a bloke with a past, and you're giving them both a crack at a decent future. That's the idea," said Jones.

Trainees also gain "a routine, fellowship, support, encouragement, affirmation that you do belong on this side of the street, that you've got options", he added.

Gary Oakley, 38, says the scheme has given him purpose and a sense of "pride" since he left prison in April after serving 18 months for assault.