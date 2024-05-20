E-Paper

Biden slams 'outrageous' ICC arrest bid for Israeli leaders

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 9:09 PM

US President Joe Biden on Monday denounced an "outrageous" application by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders on suspicion of war crimes.

"The ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas," Biden said in a statement.


The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder."

The ICC prosecutor in 2021 opened a probe into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

