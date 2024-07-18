Bangladeshi state TV headquarters set ablaze, 'many' trapped inside

Students take part in the ongoing anti-quota protest in Dhaka on Thursday. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:52 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:53 PM

Protesters set fire to the headquarters of Bangladesh's main state broadcaster BTV on Thursday with "many people" trapped inside its offices, the network said.

An official at the station, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that hundreds of protesters had stormed the premises, setting alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building.

"They first torched a police post at Rampura after police opened fire at them," he said, referring to a neighbourhood in the capital Dhaka.

"They chased the police officers when they took refuge at the BTV office. Angry protesters then caused mayhem here."

A post on BTV's verified Facebook page said the fire was "catastrophic" and "spreading fast". "We seek the cooperation of the Fire Service. Many people are trapped inside," the broadcaster said. Bangladesh's police force has this week stepped up a violent crackdown on weekslong student protests demanding reforms to civil service hiring rules.

At least 22 people have died in the clashes so far this week.