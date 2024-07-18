Bangladeshi state TV headquarters set ablaze, 'many' trapped inside

Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Protesters set fire to the headquarters of Bangladesh's main state broadcaster BTV on Thursday with "many people" trapped inside its offices, the network said.
An official at the station, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that hundreds of protesters had stormed the premises, setting alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building.
"They first torched a police post at Rampura after police opened fire at them," he said, referring to a neighbourhood in the capital Dhaka.
"They chased the police officers when they took refuge at the BTV office. Angry protesters then caused mayhem here."
A post on BTV's verified Facebook page said the fire was "catastrophic" and "spreading fast".
"We seek the cooperation of the Fire Service. Many people are trapped inside," the broadcaster said.
Bangladesh's police force has this week stepped up a violent crackdown on weekslong student protests demanding reforms to civil service hiring rules.
At least 22 people have died in the clashes so far this week.
Authorities in the Donetsk region say they are constructing underground wards at a hospital in the town of Pokrovsk
The crossing is popular with tourists travelling to Greece by car — with as many as 20,000 people passing through this section of the border daily
Dead include citizens of Vietnam, United States; swift probe conducted to minimise tourism impact
TikTok had insisted it was the 'most capable challenger' to entrenched players in the digital sphere, but the court dismissed that argument
The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, says Ukrainian President Zelensky
Our government is finalising a new law that will compel companies to ensure more than half of their workforce is made up of applicants who speak Kannada, says Karnataka CM
Many Republican Party faithful will see him as the newly anointed inheritor of Trump's Make America Great Again movement