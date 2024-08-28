E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh revokes ban imposed on main Islamic party by ex-PM Hasina

Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami occupy street of Matijheel area to hold a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 28, 2023. — Reuters file
Supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami occupy street of Matijheel area to hold a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 28, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 2:15 PM

Bangladesh's caretaker government revoked a ban on the country's main Islamic party and its affiliated groups on Wednesday, saying it has not found evidence of their involvement in "terrorist activities".

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party under an anti-terrorism law, blaming it for stoking deadly violence during student-led protests that turned into an uprising against Hasina, forcing her to resign and flee to India on August 5.


A gazette notification on Wednesday by the caretaker government that replaced Hasina's administration said there was "no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat" and its affiliates "in terrorist activities".

The party has denied allegations that it stoked violence and had condemned the ban as "illegal, extrajudicial and unconstitutional."

Jamaat has not been able to contest elections in Bangladesh after a court said in 2013 its registration as a political party conflicted with Bangladesh's secular constitution.

Shishir Monir, a lawyer for the party, said it will file a petition early next week at the Supreme Court to seek restoration of its registration.


More news from World