Bangladesh reopens schools as searing temperatures drop

The prospect of a large-scale invasion of Rafah, where around 1.2 million civilians are sheltering, has sparked intensifying global alarm
Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday and classes were continuing over the weekend after a searing heatwave a week ago that suspended lessons as the country baked in temperatures that surged to well over 40 degrees Centigrade.
Bangladesh has wavered over reopening schools for some 33 million students amid pressure to prepare pupils for exams, even as the worst heatwave in seven decades sent temperatures as high as 43.8 C last week.
Many people have died across the region, and experts warned the heat could exacerbate inequalities, widen a learning gap between developing and developed nations in the tropics.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Bangladesh, which follows the Islamic work week from Sunday to Thursday, will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice, the education ministry said. Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said schools would open on Friday if needed to complete the curriculum.
Parents have welcomed the decision.
"Children don't want to study at home. This will help them make up for the loss," said Fatema Akhtar, who was waiting to pick up her grade-two daughter outside a school.
Scientists have said climate change is causing more frequent, severe, and lengthy heat waves during summer months.
The UN children's agency has estimated that one in three children, or nearly 20 million children, in low-lying Bangladesh bear the brunt of such climate change every day.
Separately, a fire that broke out amid the heatwave on Saturday and spread across three acres of the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest that is home to the Royal Bengal tiger, was brought under control on Sunday, officials said.
Intense heatwaves have caused water shortages and frequent power cuts, hitting the key apparel sector which accounts for more than 80 per cent of exports and supplies retailers such as H&M , Walmart and Gap Inc.
ALSO READ:
The prospect of a large-scale invasion of Rafah, where around 1.2 million civilians are sheltering, has sparked intensifying global alarm
The ministry said later that Russian aircraft and air defence systems had downed a total of 15 ATACMS in the past week
Dozens of students pitched tents on one of the main squares at the university
The plane landed in Frankfurt at around 5.30pm, met by a waiting medical staff
Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb
Lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who filed a petition urging the court to curtail climbing permits back in 2019, confirmed
Foreign ministry says the new curbs on four settlers and two groups follow "unprecedented rise" in settler violence over the past year
Sciences Po university authorities give the group of students 20 minutes to leave before forcible evacuation