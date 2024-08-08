E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim government

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus waves as he leaves his residence to attend the oath taking ceremony to lead an interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus waves as he leaves his residence to attend the oath taking ceremony to lead an interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:35 PM

Bangladesh's Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country's caretaker government on Thursday, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit and flee the country following violent protests.

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment.


"The country has the possibility of becoming a very beautiful nation," an emotional Yunus told reporters at the airport. "Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that."

Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.


The student-led movement that ousted Hasina grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiralled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, although the government denied using excessive force.

The protests were fuelled also by harsh economic conditions and political repression in the country.

ALSO READ:


More news from World