At least 28 dead, 17 injured in Iran coal mine blast

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:09 AM

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province killed at least 28 people and injured 17, state television said on Sunday.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state TV said. There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, it said.

"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," state TV said citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

