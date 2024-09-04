E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Asteroid to land near Philippines island shortly today

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: X/@esa
Photo: X/@esa

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 7:39 PM

A small asteroid is projected to enter Earth's atmosphere shortly and is expected to land near Luzon Island in Philippines.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid, 2024 RW1 (earlier referred to as CAQTDL2) will have no real impact and cause no damage either. There could be potential meteorites on the ground as well.


It will show as a bright and slow fireball, which people in the area can observe.

According to reports by the European Space Agency, the asteroid will land at 16.39 UTC (8.39pm UAE time). It added that the celestial is expected to burn up upon atmospheric entry creating a fireball. Its visibility is likely to be severely limited due to Typhoon Yagi and the ongoing Southwest Monsoon.

The ESA, however, said the exact location and time of the fireball event could still change.

The asteroid's trajectory as it will collide with Earth is shown in the map:

Photo: X/@OdehAstronomy
Photo: X/@OdehAstronomy

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World