Assad-era minister turns himself in to new Syria authorities

Syrian interior minister Mohammed Al Shaar holds a press conference to announce the results of the referendum on a new constitution in Damascus on February 27, 2012. — AFP file

A former minister under ousted Syrian president Bashar Al Assad has turned himself in, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, making him one of the highest-profile figures captured by the new authorities.

"The minister of interior in the government of the defunct regime, Mohammed Al Shaar, surrendered himself to the General Security Department," an interior ministry statement said.

Shaar, the target of US and EU sanctions, was interior minister from 2011 to 2018 at the height of Syria's 13-year civil war.

The security forces of the new authorities, which toppled the Assad government late last year, had been looking for Shaar and "raided sites where he had been hiding in the past few days", the interior ministry said.

Since 2011, Shaar has been under European Union sanctions for involvement in "violence against demonstrators" who took to the streets that year to demand democracy.

The government's brutal crackdown on the peaceful protests sparked a complex civil war that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Shaar was also among top officials including Assad who were slapped with US sanctions in 2011.

These aimed "to increase pressure on the Government of Syria to end its use of violence against its people and begin transitioning to a democratic system that protects the rights of the Syrian people", according to the US Treasury.

In 2012, a Lebanese lawyer filed a lawsuit against Shaar, accusing him of having ordered hundreds of killings in Tripoli in 1986 when he was in charge of security in the northern Lebanon port city. Also in 2012, Shaar survived two bomb attacks. In December, he sustained light wounds to the shoulder after a deadly suicide bombing at the ministry, a Syrian security source told AFP at the time. That attack was claimed by Al Nusra Front, the jihadist precursor of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group which led the lightning rebel offensive that toppled Assad on December 8. And in July 2012, Shaar narrowly escaped death in a bombing that killed four senior security officials including the defence minister and Assad's brother-in-law, Assef Shawkat.

Assad himself has fled to Russia, an ally of his defunct government, and some former officials in his administration are also believed to have left Syria.