Wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail in state gifts case: local media

A high court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad granted bail to the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the illegal sale of state gifts, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are currently in jail on multiple charges including illegally selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) received during his 2018-2022 premiership from a state treasury known locally known as the 'Toshakhana'.

It was not immediately clear if Bibi would be freed from prison or kept in jail on other charges she faces.