Watch: Pakistanis react to Bollywood film 'Gadar 2' in viral video, give hilarious responses

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 3:15 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 8:03 AM

In a video that has been making the rounds on the internet, a reporter is seen asking Pakistanis what they think of Sunny Deol and his new release, 'Gadar 2'.

The plot of the film revolves around Tara Singh, a man who travels from India to Pakistan during the 1971 war, to bring back his son.

A Pakistani reporter took to the streets to ask people of their opinion. Many interviewees took the question and the movie a little too seriously, eliciting a hilarious response.

The clip opens with a man saying, "Mashallah, mashallah", the interviewer questions his statement by reminding him that Sunny Deol is beating up 'Pakistanis' in the movie. The man retorts by saying, "Sunny Deol should also be beaten up, but who has the guts?" He even looks at the interviewer and asks him with a smile, "Do you have the guts?"

Another agitated resident said that Sunny Deol must be called to Pakistan and be made to stand in long queues for milk, and be made to buy a kilo of flour for 200 Pakistani Rupees.

Whereas, another overconfident resident left no stone unturned in ensuring that Deol knows that he hasn't met his match yet. He says, "They just show these things in films. If he comes here he would know how brave every Pakistani child is".

Expressing himself candidly, he added, "They are getting paid to do films, hating us for no reason".

One man took the film a little too seriously and said that the Pakistani government brought Sunny Deol across the border. The man innocently says, "Who else will bring him here, it has to be the government".

Finally, a man confidently says that he can take on Deol if he sees him cross the border, adding that all of his muscles and strength are just a work of editing and makeup.

This short video has garnered responses from across the globe, with viewers thoroughly enjoying these reviews.

