Watch: Indian YouTuber crashes while performing 'reckless' stunt on bike

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 7:08 PM

A popular YouTuber, TTF Vasan, from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, was hospitalised after his bike crashed on Sunday. Vasan was trying to perform a stunt when the accident happened.

In the CCTV footage, shared on X, formerly Twitter, Vaigunda Vasan can be seen performing a wheelie on his Suzuki Hayabusa, an over 1000cc bike, on a busy road.

However, soon after Vasan lifts the front wheel of the bike, he loses balance and crashes into the nearby field at a significant speed. Vasan can be seen getting thrown off the bike as bystanders rush to help him. The video also shows Vasan’s bike heavily damaged after the mishap.

A local news outlet reported that the accident took place on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on September 17 when Vasan, who hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was riding on a stretch near the Baluchetty Chatram village at 4.32pm local time.

After the accident, locals admitted the biker to a nearby private hospital. Vasan suffered a fracture in his hand and is undergoing treatment. Photos of Vasan have surfaced on the Internet where he is seen with an injured hand.

The police have booked Vasan for “rash driving or riding on a public way and causing harm by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others," the report added.

Vasan’s accident caused many on social media to call for a stop to reckless and rash bike riding.

TTF Vasan has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.06 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Twin Throttlers.

