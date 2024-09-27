E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Dubai Crown Prince meets Uzbekistan President during official visit

Several bilateral agreements were signed between the two countries

By WAM & Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:01 PM

Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday.

The Dubai Crown Prince is on an official visit to the country.


Sheikh Hamdan and Mirziyoyev discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries. The two countries also signed several bilateral agreements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We are proud of the significant progress in UAE-Uzbekistan relations and are keen to expand ties to serve mutual interests in line with the leadership’s vision for enhancing international cooperation," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X
Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Earlier, the Dubai Crown Prince, who is leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Uzbekistan and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan.

Watch the video below:

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X
Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

ALSO READ:


More news from World