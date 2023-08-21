Watch: New traffic lane allows multiple cars to make U-turns at the same time in China

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 4:01 PM

Traffic congestion is a problem countries across the world grapple with. And, with the increasing number of private vehicles and limited roads, this issue seems to be only worsening with time.

However, a new U-turn lane in the Shandong province of China suggests an innovative traffic solution to increase efficiency.

A video, shared by a local media outlet on Instagram, shows a busy two-way road with a special traffic lane that allows up to six cars to make U-turns at the same time without any hassle.

In the clip, cars can be seen entering a separate lane at an intersection in Jinan with markings that include numbers from one to six. The road markings guide drivers, helping them to take the U-turn without having to wait for the car in front of them to cross first.

As per news agency China News Service (CNS), such U-turns have reportedly increased traffic efficiency by 17.1 per cent.

This is not the only innovation from China that has come to light. Last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying shared a fascinating video of reversible lanes in China that allow changing the direction of traffic.

In the video, which was released on X, formerly known as Twitter, adjustable dividers are seen placed on the road with vehicles plying on them. Two vehicles then push the dividers to one side, closing a zipper lane which was created to ease peak traffic.

“How does Beijing relieve traffic jams? By changing the direction of traffic. Here's how they do it. The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure,” the text attached to the video read.

ALSO READ: