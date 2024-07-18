Vietnam files UN claim to extended continental shelf in South China Sea

TikTok had insisted it was the 'most capable challenger' to entrenched players in the digital sphere, but the court dismissed that argument
Vietnam has filed a claim with the United Nations for an extended continental shelf (ECS) in the South China Sea, a month after regional neighbour the Philippines made a similar move, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Hanoi is asking to extend the continental shelf beyond the current 200 nautical miles from relevant baselines in its territorial waters, the ministry said in a statement.
The submission also reaffirms Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, which it said was in accordance with international law.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Portions of the strategic waterway, where $3 trillion worth of trade passes annually, are believed to be rich in oil and natural gas deposits, as well as fish stocks.
China said it firmly opposed Vietnam's submission and had lodged solemn representations with the Vietnamese side.
"Vietnam's relevant claim covers part of China's Nansha Islands, which violates China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," said Lin Jian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said it also sent a note verbale to the Secretary-General of the UN to state Vietnam's position regarding a similar submission filed by the Philippines last month.
In response, the Philippines said it was ready to engage with Vietnam on ways to achieve a mutually beneficial solution to South China Sea issues, in accordance with international law.
This is Vietnam's third submission of an ECS, the statement added, including a submission in respect of the North Area of the South China Sea, or Vietnam's East Sea, and a joint submission with Malaysia in respect to the southern part of the area in 2009.
