Video: Indian woman swept away in high tide while posing with husband

Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
A family outing turned into a tragedy when a woman was swept away by a massive wave in Mumbai, India, standing on the rocks at Bandstand and taking a photo with her husband. The incident occurred on July 9, and a video of the drowning has now surfaced on social media.
Jyoti Sonar was swept away during a high tide in the sea at Bandstand near Bandra Fort, according to Indian media. She was sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo clicked while their three children watched them from a distance.
Suddenly, a massive wave engulfed them, dragging Jyoti away. In the video, children’s desperate cries of ‘Mummy’ can be heard as the massive wave carried her away within seconds.
Police reached the spot after being alerted by the bystanders. Her body was found on June 10 by the Mumbai Coast Guard after a 20-hour rescue operation.
Mukesh told police that he was saved after a man pulled him back to the edge, but the current swept away Jyoti.
ALSO READ:
Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
While experts say that diets high in added sugars may increase your risk of cancer over a lifetime, cutting out all sugars doesn’t actually fight existing tumours
The Delhi government has stepped up efforts to prevent diseases
The skeleton measured around six feet in length with a 'human-shaped' skull
The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue
There are more than 450 adult inmates incarcerated at the camp
There are two main factors that make us more attractive to mosquitoes: biological aspects we can’t change and behaviours we can, say experts
Gas tank's weight far exceeded the maximum load of the crane cable being used to load it