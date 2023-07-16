Video: Indian woman swept away in high tide while posing with husband

Their three children watched them from a distance and could be heard in the video screaming for their mother

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 4:21 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 4:23 PM

A family outing turned into a tragedy when a woman was swept away by a massive wave in Mumbai, India, standing on the rocks at Bandstand and taking a photo with her husband. The incident occurred on July 9, and a video of the drowning has now surfaced on social media.

Jyoti Sonar was swept away during a high tide in the sea at Bandstand near Bandra Fort, according to Indian media. She was sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo clicked while their three children watched them from a distance.

Suddenly, a massive wave engulfed them, dragging Jyoti away. In the video, children’s desperate cries of ‘Mummy’ can be heard as the massive wave carried her away within seconds.

Police reached the spot after being alerted by the bystanders. Her body was found on June 10 by the Mumbai Coast Guard after a 20-hour rescue operation.

Mukesh told police that he was saved after a man pulled him back to the edge, but the current swept away Jyoti.

ALSO READ: