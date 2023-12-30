Venice to limit tourist groups to 25 people to protect city

'The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent,' say police
The Italian city of Venice announced new limits Saturday on the size of tourist groups, the latest move to reduce the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city.
Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people, or roughly half the capacity of a tourist bus, and the use of loudspeakers, “which can generate confusion and disturbances,” will be banned, the city said in a statement.
The city official charged with security, Elisabetta Pesce, said the policies were aimed at improving the movement of groups through Venice’s historic centre as well as the heavily visited islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.
The city previously announced plans to test a new day-tripper fee this year. The 5 euros ($5.45) per person fee will be applied on 29 peak days between April and mid-July, including most weekends. It is intended to regulate crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for Venice residents.
The UN cultural agency cited tourism's impact on the fragile lagoon city as a major factor in it twice considering placing Venice on Unesco’s list of heritage sites in danger.
The city escaped the first time by limiting the arrival of large cruise ships through the Giudecca Canal and again in September when it announced the roll-out of the day-tripper charge, which had been delayed when tourism declined during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ:
'The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent,' say police
His lawyer managed to see him at one of the toughest prisons in Russia after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks
Passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care
Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
James Cleverly apologised after joking about drugging his wife at an event at the prime minister’s home
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh
Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow