US embassy opens 250,000 visa appointments for Indian tourists, skilled workers, students

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
The US Embassy in India on Monday announced that it has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.
This expansion aims to help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants secure timely interviews, a crucial step in fostering travel that strengthens the people-to-people connections vital to the US-India relationship.
The US Mission to India also said that it already processed over one million nonimmigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the Mission, during the student visa season this summer, a record number of applications were handled. Through this, all first-time students applicants were able to secure appointments across the five consular sections around India.
In 2024, more than than 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the US, marking a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2023. At least six million Indians currently hold nonimmigrant visas, and the US the Mission continues to issue thousands more.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti highlighted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I’m proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.”
ALSO READ:
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
Opposition leader Machado, in hiding after denouncing the proclaimed results as fraudulent, called for smaller gatherings to avoid security crackdowns seen at earlier protests
The pontiff was given a rapturous welcome at Sunday's mass, where young people and families cheered as he toured the venue in his Popemobile
He is set to name former defence minister Iwaya as foreign minister and keep Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary
She is a close ally of outgoing President Obrador, but considered more pragmatic and less populist
The XO Bikes project chimes with the intention of the new Labour government to ease overcrowding in prisons, partly by rehabilitating inmates so they can find employment
The record was set at Eden Park rugby stadium in Auckland with 6,531 people performing the 'Ka Mate' haka