US condemns North Korea missile firing

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday that it condemns North Korea firing multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast and is consulting closely with the Republic of Korea and Japan on the events.

US Indo-Pacific Command said that the event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, or territory, or to allies, and will continue to monitor the situation.

