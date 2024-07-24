UAE warns citizens in the Philippines as Typhoon Gaemi lashes Manila

Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
The UAE embassy in Manila called upon citizens residing in the Philippines to exercise caution due to heavy floods.
This advisory comes as the Southeast Asian nation experiences intense rain as Typhoon Gaemi is enhancing a southwest monsoon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The embassy stressed the need to follow safety measures issued by authorities. In case of emergency situations, the helplines to contact are 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The embassy also asked UAE nationals to register for the Twajudi service, which is provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication with citizens abroad.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the Philippines halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.
According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.
However, flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced.
A spokesperson for Philippine Airlines (PAL) told Khaleej Times Philippine flights to and from Dubai are still operating as normal. Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CebPac) and Dubai-based Emirates has made no annoucement as of yet. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad confirmed that flights have no experienced any disruptions.
ALSO READ:
Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
One in 20 adults in England and Wales, or 2.3 million people, will be perpetrators of crimes against women and girls annually: Study
An unofficial survey of delegates shows Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks
The Palestinian Olympic Committee on Monday joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games
Potential challengers instead line up behind the vice-president; Republicans hint at legal challenge to Democrats' switch
The mother of the killer had been in the nursing home for 10 years, says minister Piletic
Russian-American journalist has been held since October 18 when she was arrested while visiting family in her native Russian region of Tatarstan
The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle