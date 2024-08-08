UAE warns citizens in Japan due to tsunami alert issued after earthquake

It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
The UAE has warned its citizens in Japan after a tsunami alert was issued in the country on Thursday. The warning came after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the country.
Citizens have been advised by the UAE's embassy in Tokyo to exercise caution due to the high tide that may affect coastal areas in Miyaki prefecture.
The mission stressed the importance of following safety instructions issued by authorities on ground.
In case of any emergencies, citizens can contact on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
