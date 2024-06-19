UAE flights: Indian airlines issue guidelines for visit visa holders travelling to Dubai

The quake was at a depth of 10 km
In response to recent travel updates for visitors from India to UAE, a few Indian airlines have issued a set of guidelines for passengers.
The advisory, issued by airlines to travel agents in India and in UAE, states that “travellers should carry necessary documents when travelling from Indian cities to the UAE.”
An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times that they issued an advisory urging passengers to carry valid passports, return tickets, accommodation details, and financial proof.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The advisory stated that travellers from India must ensure their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of entry.
“Visitors must have a confirmed return ticket, proof of confirmed hotel reservation, carry or have in their account Dh3,000 (approximately Rs68,000) for a 1-month visa and Dh5,000 for a longer stay, and additional documents of relatives or friends who are residents of the UAE,” the advisory stated.
Travel agents based in India and Dubai told Khaleej Times that they have received advisories from many airlines flying between the two countries.
“We have received circulars from SpiceJet, Air India, and other airlines who have issued such advisories so that travellers can be equipped with all the necessary documents and funds for ease in travel,” said Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travels.
According to a circular shared with the agents by SpiceJet, the airline warns the passengers to carry all the documents and that “failure to do so may lead to deportation.”
The advisory also stated that “passengers who do not have the required documents will be denied boarding on our flights at the departing airport and all related charges will be debited to the ticketing agency."
“We will have to bear the expenses of the return if our client is denied entry in the UAE airports. So we make sure that they have all the related documents before we book their tickets,” said Siddique.
According to travel agents, travellers are well aware of the situation and are carrying all the necessary documents.
“As many were not allowed to board the flights from India, or were sent back from the UAE airport, travellers are not taking any chance now and they are well prepared in advance,” said Deepak Kaushik, operations manager at ToursOnBoard.
Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, said if denied entry to UAE, “it becomes the airline's responsibility to take the traveller back to his home country, and this is the reason that they are conducting rigorous checks before issuing a boarding pass."
“Travellers at the check-in counters have their documents checked by airline executives. Upon failure to produce them, travellers may be sent back or asked to obtain the documents before boarding the flight,” said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage with the Princess of Wales went past
Kate says she is making good progress with treatment and is "blown away" by the thousands of kind messages from across the globe
The stranded tourists are all safe but we have not been able to evacuate them because of the damaged roads, said authorities
Friends and relatives of the victims, who are among millions of Asians who live and work in the wealthy Gulf to remit money to their families, were in shock at the tragedy
Around 250 to 300 offshore gambling firms are operating in the country without a licence, says chief gaming regulator
Around 40 Indians died in the blaze, which also killed at least 9 other people in Mangaf city
Users will no longer be able to track the likes of other users to figure out their interests or political leanings