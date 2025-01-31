UAE offers condolences to India over deadly stampede that killed dozens during Kumbh Mela

Photo: AFP

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences to India over the fatal stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh during the Kumbh Mela religious festival, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Indian government, the friendly people of India, and the families of the victims in this tragic event, while also wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Police said 30 people were killed in Wednesday's stampede and 60 were injured. Sources said the death toll was more than 50 and Reuters counted at least 39 bodies in the morgue, but police said not all may have been killed in the stampede.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian religious festivals, including the Kumbh Mela, which attracts millions of devotees every year to the northern city of Prayagraj.

As pilgrims rushed to participate in a sacred day of ritual bathing, people sleeping and sitting on the ground near the rivers told AFP they were trampled by huge swells of devotees coming towards them in the darkness.