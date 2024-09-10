Typhoon Yagi: Death toll rises to 127 in Vietnam

The two men were tried in absentia as Pakistan did not force them to appear at the high-security trial as requested by the Netherland
Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 127 people, and 54 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.
Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report. Nearly 764 people have been injured, it added.
The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam's northeastern coast, home to large manufacturing operations of domestic and foreign companies. It was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday but the meteorological agency warned on Monday of further floods and landslides.
Yagi cut power to millions of households and companies, flooded highways, disrupted telecommunications networks, downed a medium-sized bridge and thousands of trees and brought economic activity in many industrial hubs to a halt.
Managers and workers at industrial parks and factories in Haiphong, a coastal city of two million, said on Monday they had no electricity and were trying to salvage equipment from plants where metal sheet roofing had been blown away, as more rain was expected.
