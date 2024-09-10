Typhoon Yagi: Death toll rises to 127 in Vietnam

This aerial picture shows damaged buildings and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:21 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:09 PM

Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 127 people, and 54 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report. Nearly 764 people have been injured, it added.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam's northeastern coast, home to large manufacturing operations of domestic and foreign companies. It was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday but the meteorological agency warned on Monday of further floods and landslides.

