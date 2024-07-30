Two killed, 20 injured in India train derailment

People gather near the Howrah-Mumbai Express train that derailed near Jamshedpur in India's eastern state of Jharkhand on Tuesday. -- AFP

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM

An Indian passenger train derailed and several of its cars overturned on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring 20 others, local media reported.

India's extensive rail network is the main form of travel in the vast country, but it is poorly funded and deadly accidents often occur.

The Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed near Jamshedpur in the eastern state of Jharkhand at around 4:00 am (2230 GMT Monday), the Hindustan Times reported.

The accident happened after a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed and collided with the passenger train as it passed by.

Around 18 train coaches were thrown off the tracks, with rescue operations ongoing to clear the site.

India has launched a $30 billion railway infrastructure modernisation in a bid to boost the economy and connectivity.

But analysts say that while the number of accidents has gone down over time, India's antiquated rail system still has a long way to go.

An average of 20,000 people died each year between 2017 and 2021 in rail accidents, according to official records.