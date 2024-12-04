Trump's vows of quick peace fall flat on Ukraine frontlines

Russian contract soldiers undergo training during military drills held at a firing range in the southern Krasnodar region, Russia, on Monday. REUTERS

Months of fighting on the Ukrainian front have not taken away Kostya's sense of humour -- even when it comes to the topic of Donald Trump.

Fears are high across Ukraine that the US president-elect, who claimed he would secure a ceasefire within 24 hours of coming to office, will push Kyiv into accepting peace on Russia's terms.

Soldiers like Kostya, fighting a slow but relentless Russian advance in the eastern Donbas region, are sceptical of a quick deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

"January 20 is Trump's inauguration. January 21 is the end of the war. On January 22, I plan to celebrate my birthday at home," Kostya said, sarcastically.

The 23-year-old was enjoying some respite with a few comrades — eating a kebab he called "disgusting" — a few kilometres from the city of Kurakhove under attack from Russian forces.

"A quick peace is possible," Kostya continued, more seriously.

"But only at our expense," interjected Valerya, a 22-year-old who serves with him.

Trump has not provided any details on how he might bring the warring sides to the negotiating table, let alone strike a deal that both would accept.

And in contrast to President Joe Biden, he has not called for Ukrainian victory and has repeatedly criticised American military aid to Kyiv.

Fears over the approach he will take in office have only increased after he named as his Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, a retired general who has called on Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

The promise of a quick end to the fighting has not brought reassurance to Ukrainian soldiers, exhausted by nearly three years of combat against Russian troops.

Kostya said even a hypothetical truce would not stop Russia.

"We would get only a short-term peace, the war will continue," he said.

He already felt that Western allies were leaving Ukraine to fend for itself against a much more powerful enemy.

"We are being abandoned now. It doesn't matter if Trump is president or not. They will make a deal with Russia again. We will be absorbed," he said.

Russia's offensive accelerated in November, when its troops advanced over 725 square kilometres (280 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, mainly in the eastern Donetsk region, according to an AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.

That was the largest monthly gain for Moscow since March 2022, with its forces pushing in multiple directions, including near the logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

"We are losing," said Volodymyr, posted near the coal-mining city.

He is 23, but looks much older after months of gruelling fighting.

"Soldiers have had enough. Everyone has families, relatives... Everyone wants to go home," he said in a sombre voice.

But he also agreed that the prospects for a quick peace were bleak.

"Russia will attack again, whatever happens."