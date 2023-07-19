Travelling to Saudi? How to visit Makkah to perform Umrah

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah is prepared to welcome thousands of pilgrims

by James Jose Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 8:50 PM

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah had on Wednesday announced that it was ready to welcome thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the world to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The Ministry had last week announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the Ministry issued a guide to how one can visit Makkah to perform Umrah.

How can you visit Makkah to perform Umrah?

Reserve an Umrah package through Nusuk platform Nusuk.sa

Obtain a personal visit visa:

At an invitation of a friend or a Saudi citizen whom you know in the Kingdom Visa.mofa.gov.sa

Visa on arrival:

For visitors who are eligble to obtain a visa

For holders of permanent residency in USA, UK or the European Union

For holders of USA , UK or Schengen visas

Electronic visa:

For visitors who are eligible to obtain a visa

For residents in Gulf countries

For holders of permanent residency in USA, UK or the European Union

For holders of USA , UK or Schengen visas

Visa.mofa.gov.sa

Obtaining an electronic stopover/transit visa:

By booking an airline ticket through the electronic platforms of Saudi Airlines and Flynas

Electronic tourist visa via: https://visitsaudi.com/

