Train crashes in Pakistan injuring at least 30

Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
A passenger train collided with another already parked and carrying goods in eastern Pakistan on Sunday, injuring at least 30 passengers, five of them seriously, officials said.
Railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, his assistant and two of the ground staff for negligence as an investigation has been opened, said top railways official Shahid Aziz.
Aziz said the incident happened in Shaikhupura district near Qila Sattar Shah station early morning as the passenger train which left Mianwali for Lahore was directed to the track where the goods train was already parked.
He said most of the injured were treated at the train station, but those with serious injuries were moved to hospital and the tracks were quickly cleared.
ALSO READ:
Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
James Cleverly apologised after joking about drugging his wife at an event at the prime minister’s home
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh
Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia