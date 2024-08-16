E-Paper

Thailand's Paetongtarn wins majority support in parliament to become PM

Paetongtarn, daughter of the billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and figurehead of the ruling Pheu Thai party, had been expected to receive parliamentary approval

By Reuters

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM

Thailand's Paetongtarn Shinawatra won the required majority of votes in the House of Representatives on Friday to become the country's next prime minister.

Paetongtarn, daughter of the billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and figurehead of the ruling Pheu Thai party, had been expected to receive parliamentary approval. The vote comes days after former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office by a Constitutional Court decision.


ALSO READ:


