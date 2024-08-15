E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thai party chooses Thaksin's daughter as PM candidate

Lawmakers will vote on Friday on whether to approve Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes part in a press conference as she is named the candidate to be Thailand's next prime minister at Shinawatra Tower in Bangkok on August 15, 2024. — AFP
Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes part in a press conference as she is named the candidate to be Thailand's next prime minister at Shinawatra Tower in Bangkok on August 15, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:59 PM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 3:00 PM

Thailand's Pheu Thai party has chosen 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, as its candidate for prime minister, it announced on Thursday, a day after a court dismissed the incumbent premier in an ethics case.

"We decide to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra," party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told a press conference in Bangkok.


Lawmakers will vote on Friday in parliament — where Pheu Thai heads a governing coalition — on whether to approve Paetongtarn as prime minister.

The vote comes after Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked premier Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday after ruling he had breached regulations by appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.


Srettha was the third prime minister from Pheu Thai to be kicked out by the Constitutional Court and leaves office after less than a year.

Thai politics has endured two decades of chronic instability marked by coups, street protests and court orders.

Much of it has been fuelled by the long-running battle by the military and pro-royalist establishment against progressive parties linked to Thaksin.


More news from World