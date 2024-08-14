Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM

Thailand's Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office on Wednesday as it ruled against him in an ethics case that throws the kingdom into fresh political turmoil.

Judge Punya Udchachon, reading the ruling, said the court voted five to four to remove Srettha from office over the appointment of a minister with a criminal conviction.