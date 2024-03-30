Indian actor Daniel Balaji dies of cardiac arrest at 48

The incident is being treated as a 'mass-casualty event', after cars and as many as 20 people were plunged into the river below
Actor Daniel Balaji, who worked primarily in Tamil films, has passed away at the age of 48 due to cardiac arrest. He died while going to a hospital in Chennai.
His mortal remains are at his Purasaiwakkam home for the last rites.
Born in December 1975, Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's incomplete 'Marudhunayagam'.
He made his acting debut on TV with a Tamil show, 'Chithi', in which he played the role of Daniel. His first film in Tamil was 'April Maadhathil', followed by a role in 'Kaadhal Kondein'.
Apart from Tamil, he has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films. Daniel was praised for his performances in films like 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', 'Vada Chennai', and 'Polladhavan'. He also acted as one of the villains in the Telugu film 'Chirutha'.
Balaji made his debut in Malayalam cinema through 'Black'. Later, he was seen in 'Bhagavan' also starring Mohanlal and Mammootty's action flick 'Daddy Cool'. In 2023, the actor became part of the Tamil action-drama film 'Ariyavan'.
The Tamil film industry is shocked by the news of his demise and is expected to pay their last respects to him today.
