Taliban govt-run corporation takes over luxury Kabul Serena hotel

Commuters move past the Kabul Serena Hotel on Saturday. AFP

Afghanistan's Taliban government took over management of Kabul's famed Serena hotel on Saturday, a hotel statement said, a luxury property targeted by Taliban attacks during their insurgency.

The Kabul Serena Hotel was run for nearly 20 years by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development in the Afghan capital and was popular with business travellers and foreign guests.

"Kabul Serena Hotel shall be closing its operations effective February 01, 2025," a statement from Serena on Friday night said.

Hotel operations are now handled by the Hotel State Owned Corporation (HSOC), the statement added.

"Since opening in 2005, Kabul Serena Hotel has been an integral part of Kabul's social fabric, an iconic presence in the city, and a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

Taliban government spokesmen did not immediately respond to requests for comment and AFP journalists were not allowed onto the property on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the hotel's website only showed the statement about the handover and Kabul has been removed from the Serena brand's list of destinations.

The Switzerland-based organisation also did not respond to AFP requests for comment.