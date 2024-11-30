Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city

Photo: AFP

A monitor of Syria's war said Saturday rebels now control a majority of Aleppo city, reporting air strikes on parts of Syria's second city for the first time since 2016.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons", said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, referring to an alliance led by Daesh's former Syria branch.

Syrian rebels have pressed a lightning offensive against forces of the Syrian government since Wednesday, the same day a fragile ceasefire took effect in neighbouring Lebanon between Hezbollah after two months of all-out war.

Overnight, "warplanes launched raids on areas of Aleppo city for the first time since 2016", added the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

It raised the death toll in days of clashes to 311 – 183 from HTS and allied Turkish-backed factions, 100 soldiers and pro-government forces, as well as 28 civilians.

State media reported that four civilians were killed when HTS shelled a student residence in Aleppo.