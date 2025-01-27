Supporters file mass petition to investigate alleged rape of Japan prosecutor by her boss

Kentaro Kitagawa. — Courtesy Kyodo

Supporters of a Japanese prosecutor allegedly raped by her boss submitted a petition with 58,000 signatures to the government on Monday calling for a thorough investigation, organisers said.

Kentaro Kitagawa, who is in his 60s, is accused of assaulting the woman at his official residence in 2018 when he headed the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

The woman says she was drunk and unable to resist, and Kitagawa was arrested and charged after she came forward with her accusations last year.

At the first hearing in October Kitagawa apologised for causing "serious damage" to the woman and said he would not contest the charges.

But in December he changed course, with his lawyer telling reporters that his client was unaware that she was unable to resist and believed there was consent.

The following day the woman held a news conference — with her face hidden and not revealing her name — and broke down in tears.

"We were just a boss and a subordinate, and I was too drunk to resist at the time," local media quoted her as saying.