Subrata Roy, chairman of Sahara Group passes away

Photo: ANI file

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:13 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:18 PM

Subrata Roy chairman of India's Sahara Group, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75.

A company statement said that he had passed away at 10.30pm (9pm UAE Time) due to a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

He had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on Sunday following a decline in health.

