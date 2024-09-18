Student injured in knife attack near Japanese school in south China

n assailant stabbed and wounded a student at a Japanese school in south China on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said, the second such attack involving Japanese educational facilities in the country in recent months.

"A 10-year-old student of a Japanese school in Shenzhen was stabbed by a man about 200 metres from the school gate," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The pupil was immediately taken to hospital and the assailant arrested on the spot, he said.

A police report from a district in Shenzhen that has a Japanese school said an attack on a child took place about 8 am. The suspected assailant was surnamed Zhong and aged 44, it said, but did it did not give a motive.

Neither the foreign ministry spokesperson nor the police report stated the victim's nationality but Japanese media said the student was a Japanese boy.

"The case is still under investigation. China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners in the country," Lin said.