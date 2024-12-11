South Korean ex-defence minister tries to commit suicide in custody

President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law on December 3 and sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament but was forced to rescind the decree
Photo: AFP
Former South Korean defence minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to kill himself shortly before being formally arrested over his role in the martial law operation, Yonhap reported Wednesday.
President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law on December 3 and sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament but was forced to rescind the decree. Kim resigned on Thursday.