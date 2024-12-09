South Korea orders travel ban for President Yoon as crisis continues

Photo: AFP

The head of South Korea's high-ranking official corruption investigation office has ordered a travel ban for President Yoon Suk Yeol who is under investigation for his declaration of martial law last week, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, police arrested the defence minister in charge of the martial law operation, and the interior minister resigned. Both they and Yoon are being investigated for alleged insurrection.

Yoon averted impeachment late Saturday as huge crowds braved freezing temperatures in another night of protests outside parliament to demand the president's ouster.

Opposition parties proposed the impeachment motion, which needed 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) doomed it to failure.

South Korea's main opposition party said on Sunday it will try again to impeach the embattled president after his declaration of martial law.