Six-year-old girl, kidnapped from Kerala's Kollam, found abandoned

It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
Police have found a six-year-old girl over 20 hours after she was abducted from the Pooyappally area in the Kollam district of Kerala.
Locals informed the police after they found the child in an abandoned state at the Asramam Maidan, an area regularly used by driving schools for training purposes.
According to Onmanorama Online, the police focused their search on a white Maruti Swift, supposedly used by kidnappers. They also made public a sketch of a man suspected to have kidnapped the child. The abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs10 lakh (Dh44,000 approx) to release the girl. Earlier, the family received a ransom call demanding Rs 5 lakh (Dh22035 approx).
The police had taken three people into custody in connection with the kidnapping of the girl. They released the two of them after interrogation, local media said.
The child was first taken to the Kollam Commissioner's office and was then to be shifted to a hospital for further check-up. Though tired, the girl is healthy, reports said.
The locals were jubilant after the girl was found and they thanked the police for their efforts and for not giving up.
On Monday, police, quoting the child's 8-year-old brother, said that there were four kidnappers, including a woman, who came in a car and abducted the girl while she was going for tuition.
The state administration swung into action almost immediately with Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal sharing a post on Facebook, saying the police were investigating the matter and taking all measures to nab the kidnappers.
ALSO READ:
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data
Kyiv authorities said five people — including an 11-year-old — were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours
Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court
The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
The police take a suspect into custody over the criminal assault of the Tasmania University student in his 20s
A local village head said that the leader of the gunmen had demanded $119,000 from the villages as retribution after Nigerian troops killed four of his men earlier
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt