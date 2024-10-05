E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with militants: Military

The encounter took place in North Waziristan which borders Afghanistan

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM

Six Pakistani soldiers, including a high ranking officer, were killed in a clash with militants in the country's restive northwest, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, who the military said was leading the troops in the encounter, was among those killed in the tribal district of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, on Friday night.


ALSO READ:


More news from World