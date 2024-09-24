Singapore ex-minister Iswaran convicted in rare graft trial

Singapore's former minister for transport and minister-in-charge for trade relations S. Iswaran arrives at the Supreme Court in Singapore on September 24, 2024.

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 5:14 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 5:15 PM

A Singaporean former minister was convicted on Tuesday of obstruction of justice and accepting illegal gifts, the public prosecutor said, in the city-state's first political graft trial for nearly half a century.

Ex-transport minister S. Iswaran, known for helping bring Formula One to the financial hub, was earlier this year hit with 35 charges mostly related to graft in a nation often cited as one of the world's least corrupt.

But prosecutors moved forward with five lesser charges only, including some related to a billionaire property tycoon.

"S. Iswaran pleaded guilty to and was convicted...of four charges for obtaining gifts from two local businessmen. He also pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one charge for obstruction of justice," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors are seeking six to seven months in prison combined for the charges, while the defence is hoping for no more than eight weeks, The Straits Times reported.

The sentencing date has not been formally announced by the attorney general's office, but local media said it was set for October 3.

After the court session ended, 62-year-old Iswaran said he could not comment on the trial.

"I just want to thank all of you for coming, and let's see how it goes," he told reporters outside the Supreme Court.

His trial has been deemed by observers to be one of the most politically significant in the city-state's history.

It also risks damaging the reputation of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) before general elections expected to be held by November next year.

Iswaran quit in January after being formally notified of the charges which include accepting gifts worth more than $300,000.

In a resignation letter at the time, he said he would clear his name in court.

Iswaran has paid back around $295,000 in financial gain to the government, and gifts, including a Brompton bicycle, were also seized from him, the attorney general's office said.

The charges include obstruction of justice relating to an attempt to block Singaporean authorities from investigating a business class flight at the expense of Malaysian hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore's richest residents.

The other four charges relate to his receipt of gifts from Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, and a top director at a construction company, including bottles of whiskey and golf clubs. Neither businessman has faced punishment.

The charge of obstructing justice carries a maximum sentence of seven years and a fine, while accepting gifts of value has a maximum sentence of two years and a fine.